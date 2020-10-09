Latest News

Cebu Pacific announces Dubai-Manila flights now 4 times weekly, seat sale for as low as AED79

Cebu Pacific, the Philippines’ largest national flag carrier, has announced that it will increase the number of its flights between Dubai and Manila to four times weekly beginning October 11, 2020.

Filipinos and other residents in the UAE can now easily plan their visit to the Philippines and the UAE with Dubai-Manila flights operating every Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, while its Manila-Dubai service is scheduled every Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday.

The increase in flight frequency is a result of the growing demand for both passenger and cargo flights in and out Dubai. The carrier remains committed to providing affordable air transport services for everyone.

In addition, Cebu Pacific also offers travellers a chance to book affordable flights, with Dubai–Manila flights for as low as AED79 one-way base fare. UAE residents can avail of this promo from October 10 to 13, 2020, for travel between June 1, 2021 and September 30, 2021.

The expanded frequency and the seat-sale promo coincide with Cebu Pacific’s ‘Juan Love’ (pronounced “one love”) campaign that aims to promote the Philippine tourism industry.

The ‘Juan Love’ campaign is an online initiative unveiled by CEB to highlight the beauty and wonders of the Philippines’ local destinations, showcasing the scenic spots, thrilling activities, and native delicacies each destination is known for.

The airline earlier introduced more flexible options for passengers to give them peace of mind in booking flights during this period. These expanded flexibility options include unlimited free rebooking, which may be subject to fare difference if a new date is beyond three months. Passengers with existing travel funds may opt to use this to book new flights during this sale.

CEB also continues to implement enhanced bio-security preventive measures to keep all passengers and personnel safe. These include daily extensive cleaning and disinfection protocols for all aircraft and facilities, rapid antibody testing for all frontliners and crew members, and contactless flight procedures. These are all in accordance with global best practises and the highest safety standards.

For more information, frequently asked questions may be found here: https://bit.ly/CEBFlightRemindersAE

Flights may be booked through www.cebupacificair.com or the mobile app, available both in Google Play and App Store. Those who prefer to pay in cash may pay over the counter at any branch of Al-Ansari Exchange and Al Rais Travels located across the UAE, within eight hours of making a booking online.

