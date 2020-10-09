BREAKING: Duterte calls Congress to special session for 2021 budget deliberations

President Rodrigo Duterte has intervened into the 2021 budget deliberations by ordering members of Congress to resume their session from October 13-16, as he has certified as urgent the proposed P4.506-trillion national budget.

“President Rodrigo Roa Duterte today, October 9, has called the Congress to a special session scheduled on October 13-16, 2020 to resume the congressional deliberations on the proposed 2021 national budget and to avoid any further delays on its prompt passage,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.

Early this week, House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano has ordered the suspension of the house session until November 16 leaving Marinduque Representative Lord Allan Velasco with no chance to assume his post on October 14.

On Thursday night, the President spoke to the nation and appeal to Congress to make sure the budget will be passed on time.

“Gusto ko lang sabihin in one straight statement: Either you resolve the issue sa impasse ninyo diyan and pass the budget legally and constitutionally, kapag hindi ninyo ginawa, ako ang gagawa para sa inyo,” Duterte said.

“Basta sinasabi ko lang, if you do not solve the problem, Then I will solve the problem for you. Mamili kayo, either we have positive development na maligayahan ang tao, ‘yung amo natin,” he added.

If a bill is certified as urgent by the chief executive, lawmakers can pass a measure immediately after it is passed on second reading.