WATCH: Authorities on the move against motorcycle riders performing dangerous stunts in UAE

Authorities at Umm Al Quwain are now searching for several motorcycle riders after they were caught performing dangerous stunts on the road.

Videos on social media showed one motorbike rider doing a ‘wheelie’ on the Ittihad Road near the entrance of the said emirate.

“The videos will be verified through the surveillance cameras installed on the road, and the erring motorbikers summoned and fined for flouting traffic rules and putting the safety of road users’ at risk,” said Col. Saeed Obain bin Aran, director of traffic and patrols department of the UAQ Police.

Officials state that they have tracked the exact timing and location of the incident. They shared that the viral video was shot by another motorist’s wife while their family was travelling from Hamriyah in Sharjah towards Umm Al Quwain’s Salamah area last Tuesday at around 10:15 pm.

“One of the motorcyclists lost balance as his bike veered off and he was about to fall in the middle of the road,” said the reports.

Col. Aran reminds the public not to imitate such dangerous acts, and to report violators as soon as possible: “Drivers and motorcyclists must respect the traffic rules and regulations and not endanger people’s safety. The public should report such reckless violations to the police on 901 and 999.”