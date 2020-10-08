UAE driver recognized for zero traffic violations in 45 years

Sharjah Police Club recognized an Emirati man who never committed a single traffic violation in the last 45 years.

The Emirati was among the nine senior citizens honored during the International Day of Older Persons.

Mal Abdullah Ibrahim Al Hammadi, who has not committed any traffic offences since getting his driver’s license in 1975, said considers driving as an art form.

“I keep myself updated about the latest traffic laws and always abide by the speed limits. A responsible citizen is one who leads his life according to the prevailing laws,” Khaleej Times quoted him as saying.

He also warned that reckless driving is dangerous and young people should not waste their lives.

“Reckless driving is dangerous. Youths are the future leaders of this country. Don’t let your lives go to waste, the future needs you,” he said.