No new COVID-19 case among OFWs in UAE, says DOLE

The Filipino community in the UAE can heave a sigh of relief after the Department of Labor and Employment reported on Tuesday that no new case of COVID-19 was recorded among overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the emirates.

This, as Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III noted a lower incidence of COVID-19 infection among major overseas labor destinations.

Bello assured OFWs and their families that the Philippine Overseas Labor Offices continue to monitor migrant Filipinos round the clock as part of the government’s heightened welfare and assistance program.

Aside from the UAE, other countries with no new COVID-19 infection reported by DOLE are the following: Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, and other ASEAN neighbors such as Thailand, Laos, Myanmar, Taiwan and Japan.

In Israel, a new case of COVID-19 infection was reported. This is, however, lower than the three cases reported on September 30.

“The OFW will be transferred to a quarantine hotel,” the POLO in Tel-Aviv said.

Labor Attache Rudy Gabasan also said that a new batch of Filipinos (26 adults and 10 infants) were set for repatriation. The homebound Pinoys qualified for the Voluntary Repatriation Program of Israel.

In Germany, POLO said that the 80 OFWs who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier were already declared recovered.

In Belgium, the seven monitored cases were likewise confirmed to have recovered.

Meanwhile, of the 102 Filipinos monitored for COVID-19 infection in Spain, 85 have recovered, two were negative and six had died. In France, of the 14 Filipinos monitored, 8 have recovered while 6 died from the coronavirus.

In Portugal, the five monitored OFWs all recovered from the infection. Also on Monday, the POLO in Toronto, Canada reported that the 73 OFWs afflicted with COVID-19 have all recovered.