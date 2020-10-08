New ginger species found in PH

Filipino scientists and teachers from the Far Eastern University led by Rudolph Docot have discovered a new plant species that can only be found in the provinces of Agusan del Sure and Zamboanga del Sur in Mindanao.

The plant has been named after the University’s Chair Emeritus Dr. Lourdes R. Montinola.

The Plagiostachys lourdesiae was named in honor of Montinola, a distinguished scholarly writer and educator. Docot said that Montinola’s legacy in preserving heritage, culture, and arts. They also acknowledged the contribution of her father in the country’s education system.

The Plagiostachys lourdesiae was discovered during a botanical exploration for the Plagiostachys species, a small genus of the family Zingiberaceae or commonly known as ginger.

“It’s unique because its flower head breaks through the leaf sheaths just above the ground, appearing lateral. The most closely related species to the Plagiostachys lourdesiae in terms of overall structure is the Plagiostachys escritorii which was discovered on Mt. Apo in 1915,” the journal said.

In 2018, another team of researchers from the FEU discovered a new coffee species Discospermum reyesii. The species was named after FEU founder Dr. Nicanor Reyes Sr.