Miss Universe Philippines 2020 to allow finalists to speak in their own dialect

Miss Universe Philippines 2020 will soon allow contestants to speak in their own dialect during the finals, marking a historic first in decades of Philippine pageants.

Miss Universe Philippines’ Creative and Events Director Jonas Gaffud states that this is a nod to the Philippines’ diversity when it comes to languages.

“There are more than 100 languages in the Philippines. For the first time, we are allowing contenders to express themselves in their own languages, even in interviews, speeches and q&a. Interpreters and subtitle will be provided,” said Gaffud on his Instagram post.

The much-awaited grand coronation of Miss Universe is set to take place this October 25 and will be aired on MGA 7.

The winner of this prestigious, annual pageant will determine the Philippines’ representative for Miss Universe 2020.

Gaffud assured audiences of several creative segments that will have a touch of unique elements compared to the pageants of the past: “It will have the traditional segments expected from a beauty pageant, but watch out for a fresher and insightful take. Our team poured their heart and soul to this and we are so excited to finally unveil our work.”

