Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Four beggars win PHP2.8 million from donated scratch card

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 4 hours ago

Four young homeless individuals in the north of France hit a huge prize of 50,000 euros (PHP2.8 million) this week in a “scratch card” that was only given to them by a passerby, French lottery operator FDJ said Tuesday, October 6.

They were begging outside a lottery shop when the departing customer gave them the scratch card.

“They were asking, hand outstretched, around midnight, and a customer who left the establishment decided to give them his ticket € 1,” said the French public gaming and lottery company in a statement.

RELATED STORY: AED15 million up for grabs this October with Big Ticket

The winners, around 30 years old, shared the prize equally among themselves—12,500 euros each.

After winning a huge cash haul, each of them wants to leave Brest, but did not reveal the reason why.

As of this posting, the jackpot prize has already reached more than 157 million euro (PHP8.4 billion), the third largest registered by the FDJ.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Duterte on speakership row: Huwag niyo akong idamay

Duterte on speakership row: Huwag niyo akong idamay

3 hours ago
Photo of Duterte warns Cayetano, Velasco: Resolve impasse o ako ang gagawa para sa inyo

Duterte warns Cayetano, Velasco: Resolve impasse o ako ang gagawa para sa inyo

3 hours ago
Photo of UAE leaders hails Kuwaiti Emir naming Mishal Al Ahmad Al Sabah as Crown Prince

UAE leaders hails Kuwaiti Emir naming Mishal Al Ahmad Al Sabah as Crown Prince

4 hours ago
Photo of COVID-19: UAE reports highest number of recoveries in weeks, total active cases down to 9,012

COVID-19: UAE reports highest number of recoveries in weeks, total active cases down to 9,012

5 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close