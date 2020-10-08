Four beggars win PHP2.8 million from donated scratch card

Four young homeless individuals in the north of France hit a huge prize of 50,000 euros (PHP2.8 million) this week in a “scratch card” that was only given to them by a passerby, French lottery operator FDJ said Tuesday, October 6.

They were begging outside a lottery shop when the departing customer gave them the scratch card.

“They were asking, hand outstretched, around midnight, and a customer who left the establishment decided to give them his ticket € 1,” said the French public gaming and lottery company in a statement.

The winners, around 30 years old, shared the prize equally among themselves—12,500 euros each.

After winning a huge cash haul, each of them wants to leave Brest, but did not reveal the reason why.

As of this posting, the jackpot prize has already reached more than 157 million euro (PHP8.4 billion), the third largest registered by the FDJ.