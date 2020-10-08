Latest NewsNews

Five Dubai shops fined for not following COVID-19 protocols

The Dubai Economy has ordered five shops to pay a hefty fine while seven establishments were given warnings for not following coronavirus safety measures.

“Establishments that don’t implement the precautionary guidelines, such as physical distancing and the mandatory requirement for employees and consumers to wear masks, will face disciplinary action,” the DED said in a statement

No establishments were ordered closed and 731 businesses have been found compliant.

The DED’s Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) department has been conducting daily inspections.

DED appeals to the public to report erring establishments and those who disregard safety protocols.

The public can report to Dubai Consumer app available on the Apple, Google, and Huawei stores, by calling 600545555, or by visiting the consumerrights.ae website.

