Duterte warns Cayetano, Velasco: Resolve impasse o ako ang gagawa para sa inyo

President Rodrigo Duterte has warned House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano and Marinduque Representative Lord Allan Velasco to pass the PHP4.5-trillion national budget amid the political deadlock in the House due to their tug of war for the speakership.

“Either you resolve the issue sa impasse nIyo dyan and pass the budget legally and constitutionally. ‘Pag hindi ninyo ginawa, ako ang gagawa para sa inyo,” Duterte said on Thursday.

The chief executive said the two lawmakers should take into consideration that the budget cannot be delayed during this time of great uncertainty due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We always forget that there is something higher than just delaying or maneuvering in Congress because everybody wants to be Speaker,” he added.

The President also called out their attention not to involve him in the speakership ruckus. “Huwag ninyo ako idamay sa away ninyo. Tapos in the future, people will be asking what happened to the administration of Duterte,” he said.

The session of the House of Representatives was suspended by Cayetano-led block until November 16.

