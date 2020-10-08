Duterte on speakership row: Huwag niyo akong idamay

President Rodrigo Duterte has asked lawmakers to immediately settle their disputes that affect the passage of the 2021 national budget.

Duterte told lawmakers in a televised address Thursday night to resolve the budget impasse quickly or he will put the matters in his own hands.

“Gusto ko lang sabihin in one straight statement: Either you resolve the issue sa impasse ninyo diyan and pass the budget legally and constitutionally, kapag hindi ninyo ginawa, ako ang gagawa para sa inyo,” Duterte said.

The President did not disclose on what he plans to do next if Congress fails to pass the budget on time.

“Basta sinasabi ko lang, if you do not solve the problem, Then I will solve the problem for you. Mamili kayo, either we have positive development na maligayahan ang tao, ‘yung amo natin,” he added.

The President has been involved in the battle for speakership between House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano and Marinduque Representative Lord Allan Velasco.

Both are part of the term-sharing deal brokered by Duterte.

Cayetano, however, refused to step down from his post.

“Nakikiusap ako sa mga kasama ko sa gobyerno, yung hinalal lalo na, wag niyo na ako madamay. Ako gusto ko, kayo hindi. Diyan tayo magkaroon ng problema,” Duterte said.