Arnel Pineda defends brother from critics after arrest due to illegal drugs

Journey frontman Arnel Pineda appeals to the public to be more considerate of his brother following his arrest on Tuesday due to illegal drugs.

The Quezon City Police have arrested Rusmon Pineda and a companion during a drug buy-bust operation for alleged possession of illegal drugs.

“To the bashers who chose to cowardly succumb to prejudice & unkindness while hiding conveniently in the cloak of your keyboards & computer screens, there are more helpful & useful things to do, like facing your precious mirror once in a while. who knows, you might find yourselves as imperfect as me, my family and everyone else,” the rock singer said on his Instagram account.

Pineda also thanked his supporters and friends for their prayers and support to them in these challenging times.

“To my real friends & supporters, who know that our friendship is eternally unbounded by time & space, you know who you are. Thank you for your prayers & love. You don’t even know how much all of you have hugely blessed us by sending kind & comforting words. May God be with you all always,” he added.

Both Pineda’s brother and his companion are detained at the Kamuning Police Station and face charges related to the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Authorities also confiscated from the suspects were shabu with a street value of P136,000, two cellphones, and a black motorcycle