World Bank: Filipinos pay more for slow internet services

A joint study by the World Bank and the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) has revealed that Filipinos pay more compared to other countries but for slow internet services.

Based on the report entitled “A Better Normal Under COVID-19: Digitalizing the Philippine Economy Now”, the Philippines lags behind neighboring middle-income nations in terms of two key indicators pertaining to Internet services.

Some 57 percent of Filipino households, or 12.2 million families, still do not have access to the Internet.

Those who have Internet connection, on the other hand, experience slow download speeds.

Average download speed is 16.76 megabytes per second (mbps), which is below the global average of 32.01 mbps.

The report also said that PH’s 3G/4G mobile average download speed of 7 mbps is also behind the ASEAN average of 13.26 mbps.

The cost of Internet service in the Philippines is comparable to Singapore and Thailand, countries with better Internet speed.

The report said that Internet woes came from poor digital infrastructure, long-standing duopoly in the telecommunications sector, and outdated regulatory rules.