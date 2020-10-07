WATCH: How Dubai conducts inspections in malls, public spaces

Dubai continues to ensure the strict enforcement of the measures against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country and has shared exactly how they conduct operations in the emirate.

A video posted at the Dubai Media Office Twitter account shows how officials from the Dubai Municipality check and carefully inspect surfaces, products, and compliance of all employees in each establishment.

“Part of @DMunicipality ‘s inspection and monitoring operations, to ensure all establishments are adhering to the precautionary measures to combat COVID-19,” tweeted the as per a tweet from the Dubai Media Office.

Recently, Dubai closed down a real estate office, and has fined five establishments for not adhering to the precautionary measures to limit the spread of COVID-19, while 731 businesses are found compliant.

Violators would be fined thousands of dirhams depending on the severity of their violation.

Watch the video here: