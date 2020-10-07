Robredo not invited to Cabinet meeting this October 12 – Palace

Malacañang has stated that they will not be inviting Vice President Leni Robredo for the upcoming Cabinet meeting set to take place this October 12.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque stressed that Robredo may be the country’s vice president, but she’s not a senior administration official.

“Siya ay Pangalawang Pangulo pero hindi po siya miyembro ng Gabinete kaya hindi po siya maiimbita sa Cabinet meeting,” said Roque during an interview with state-run PTV.

RELATED STORY: Robredo: I have the right as a Filipino to criticize gov’t

VP Robredo earlier criticized the Philippine government and alleged that the country had no direction and clear path towards combatting COVID-19. Roque then stressed that the Palace “seriously disagrees” with Robredo’s sentiments.

“Kung meron siyang bagong suhestiyon I am sure ikokonsidera po ‘yan. At lahat naman po ng Cabinet members na pupunta doon sa pagpupulong na ‘yun ay dala-dala ang sentimyento hind lang ng kanilang personal kung hindi ang sentimyento ng taumbayan,” said Roque.

READ ON: Robredo to Duterte: ‘Don’t wait for COVID-19 vaccine’

President Duterte will convene all Cabinet members next week to discuss the country’s next steps towards reopening the economy and addressing challenges, particularly in the public transport sector amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.