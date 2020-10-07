REVEALED: UAE car accidents happen the most from 1:00-5:00 pm

A leading insurer has revealed that majority of the car accidents in the UAE take place from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

Two years’ worth of data collated and analyzed in a study by Oman Insurance states that the risk of road accidents increase by 20 percent in the afternoon.

“Traditionally, these insights are generated by insurers to understand accident patterns and define price,” said Julien Audrerie of Oman Insurance as per a report from The National.

Meanwhile, both Sundays and Thursdays recorded the highest number of claims compared to the rest of the days of the week.

It also recorded that the highest number of accidents occur from 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm on Fridays.

The study has also revealed that the safest time to drive in the UAE is daily, from 1:00 am to 5:00 am, when there are only a few vehicles on the streets.

“The key insight here is don’t take your eyes off the road, especially during the afternoon,” said Audrerie.

