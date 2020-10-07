Nurse claiming COVID-19 pandemic is hoax gets fired

A care home nurse in the UK was fired recently after attending a protest in uniform and claiming the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic is a hoax, Daily Mirror reported.

Wearing her uniform from Exemplar Health Care, Carley Louise Stewart joined thousands of other rallyists in a protest organized by Save Our Rights UK in August.

She said she saw no evidence of a killer virus, let alone a pandemic, adding that there were no casualties at the care home where she used to work.

Stewart was later fired via email shortly after her photo attending the protest went viral. She said the email also told her that attending the protest without social distancing puts her and others at the care home at risk.

“At the start of the pandemic, I was worried, but as time went on, I saw absolutely no evidence of a killer virus, let alone a pandemic. While there were news reports saying the elderly were dying in droves in care homes, in the home where I was working no one became ill and no one died. Of anything,” she said.

She added that she could not stand by such “dishonesty on a massive scale” and that she refused to be complicit in the lies. The former care home nurse also stressed that the lockdown measures have caused people to be malnourished and “lose their minds.”

Exemplar Health Care said that Stewart “does not represent the views of, or speak on behalf of, the company and has since been dismissed from the business.”