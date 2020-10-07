LOOK: ABS-CBN releases list of Kapamilya shows to air in new ‘A2Z’ channel 11

ABS-CBN has released its initial, official list of shows that will air in the newly-revamped ‘A2Z’ channel 11.

The line-up of shows include “It’s Showtime” set to air this Saturday, October 10, and “ASAP Natin ‘To” that will go live on the Sunday, October 11.

Apart from both music and entertainment variety programs, A2Z will also feature a teleserye marathon “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” “Ang Sa Iyo ay Akin,” and “Walang Hanggang Paalam” from October 10-11 before fresh new episodes begin airing on Monday, October 12.

ABS-CBN to air entertainment shows on Channel 11

Public service, educational programs to go live

A2Z will also run educational programs and movies on channel 11 starting tomorrow, October 8.

As weeks progress, viewers will also see additional programs on the A2Z platform including “Magandang Buhay”, “I Can See Your Voice” as well as ABS-CBN’s iconic drama anthology “MMK”.

ABS-CBN’s strategic partnership with Zoe Broadcasting Network will soon enable the latter to show these programs on analog TV across Metro Manila and its nearby provinces.