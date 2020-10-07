Latest NewsNewsTFT News

HEADS UP: Dubai gives free flu vaccine for these categories

Staff Report

Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has announced that it will be providing free flu vaccine for select UAE residents as part of its seasonal flu campaign.

The vaccines can now be availed at any of DHA’s primary health care and medical fitness centers. It will be free of charge of Emirati nationals, residents aged 65 and above, children aged five and below, pregnant women, and people of determination. For other residents, it will cost only AED50.

Those who wish to avail of the vaccine can call 800DHA (800342) to book an appointment. Among the medical centers that offer flu vaccine include Al Badaa, Al Lusaily, Al Mankhool, Al Safa, Nad Al Sheba, Zabeel, Mizhar and Twar. These institutions are open from Sunday to Thursday, 7 AM to 7:30 PM.

Walk-in vaccinations are also available at three of DHA’s medical fitness centers

Jumeirah Lake Towers, Uptown Mirdiff, and City Walk (Smart Salem Centre). These centers are open from Sunday to Thursday, 7 AM to 7:30 PM.

In addition, Al Mamzar Health Centre (which caters only to women and pregnant ladies), as well as Al Barsha and Nad Al Hamr 24/7 centres, are open from 7:30 AM to 9:30 PM.

 

