Facebook, Twitter take down Trump’s COVID-19 posts that suggest ‘misinformation’

Staff Report 36 mins ago

Social media giants Facebook and Twitter have taken down the posts of US President Donald Trump suggesting that coronavirus disease (COVID-19) was just like influenza, Reuters reported.

Facebook’s spokesperson said that the posts violated their rules against misinformation, saying: “We remove incorrect information about the severity of COVID-19.” It is also a rare occurrence for the platform to take such action against Trump’s posts as it usually exempts politicians from its third-party fact-checking program.

Before being deleted, however, the post has already garnered 26,000 shares, according to metric tool platform CrowdTangle.

Meanwhile, Twitter disabled retweets of Trump suggesting the same thing about COVID-19, adding a warning label about how it broke its rules on “spreading misleading and potentially harmful information.”

