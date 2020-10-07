COVID-19 vaccine volunteers can still infect others – UAE officials

Volunteers of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) inactivated vaccine are advised to continue adhering to safety precautions because they can still transmit the virus to other people.

In a media briefing, UAE officials said that the vaccine is still in its testing phase, and that it will still take about four weeks for the second dose to improve the immunity to a point where the body can completely fight off the virus.

Dr Omar Al Hammadi, spokesman for the UAE’s COVID-19 briefings, said that during this four-week period, volunteers can still get COVID-19 and infect others.

“The volunteer’s immunity only provides them protection and not for those around them, including their family or colleagues. The volunteer could transmit the infection to them if they do not adhere to the preventive measures,” he said.

He called on everyone to continue wearing face masks, observe physical distancing, and wash their hands especially since flu season is just around the corner.

“Protecting yourself against the flu requires the same steps as protecting yourself from Covid-19: social distancing, wearing a face mask and avoiding touching surfaces and then touching your face,” Al Hammadi said.