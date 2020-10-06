Latest News

UAE’s COVID-19 tests tally at 10 million; 700,000 conducted in the last 7 days

The UAE continues to take the lead globally in terms of the number of COVID-19 test per capita, with a total number of 10 million tests conducted since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Of the 10 million COVID-19 tests, 700,000 of which have been carried out in the last seven days, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Committee said on Tuesday.


In terms of the number of recoveries, the country has recorded a 23 percent increase from September 30 to October 6.

Meanwhile the number of fatalities increase by 73 percent in the same period, but the health authorities affirmed to the public that the country still has the lowest COVID-19 fatality rate in the world.

The health authorities also clarified that those who received the Covid-19 vaccine must still take all the preventive and precautionary measures in place.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) announced 1,061 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 100,794.

The ministry also reported three patients who have died due to complications from COVID-19, which brings the country’s total death toll to 435.

