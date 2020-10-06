UAE NCEMA: Seasonal flu has the same symptoms as COVID-19

The UAE’s National Crisis & Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA) highlighted the importance of taking the seasonal flu vaccine, but it clarified that this vaccine does not protect a person against COVID-19.

“The seasonal flu vaccine is safe and helps stimulate the body’s immunity within two weeks in order to build an effective immune system,” NCEMA said in a statement on Tuesday.

It added that the two viruses cause the same symptoms such as high temperatures, body pain, fatigue and coughing.

“The best approach to differentiate them is only through laboratory testing,” it said.

The authority advised the public to take utmost caution as there is a possibility of being infected by COVID-19, mistaking it with the seasonal flu, especially as the winter season approaches.

Meanwhile, those who have participated in the Phase III clinical trial of the first inactivated vaccine in the world must still take all the precautionary measures in place, NCEMA said.

“We would like to clarify that receiving the COVID-19 vaccine does not reduce the risk of infection, especially in the trial period, a period in which we examine all the conditions and factors surrounding the volunteers and the doses they receive,” the statement read.

On Tuesday, NCEMA announced that the UAE continues to take the lead globally in terms of the number of COVID-19 test per capita, with a total number of 10 million tests conducted since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Of the 10 million COVID-19 tests, 700,000 of which have been carried out in the last seven days.

Image by mohamed Hassan from Pixabay