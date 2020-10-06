Middle East bound OFW stopped at NAIA after testing positive for COVID-19

A female overseas Filipino worker (OFW) bound for Saudi Arabia was stopped at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) few minutes before she could leave the country last Friday.

The Bacolod City Emergency Operations Center Task Force (EOC-TF) found out upon contact tracing that the OFW boarded a plane from Bacolod to Manila for a scheduled flight later that day to Saudi.

Retired Major General Mel Feliciano, Inter-Agency Task Force Visayas chief implementer said that the woman has been swabbed for four times and tested negative for the virus. On her fifth test however, she tested positive for COVID-19.

She had learned the result on October 1. Despite this, the OFW managed to fly to Manila to pursue her travel to Damman, Saudi Arabia, according to a report of the Philippine Daily Inquirer.

Feliciano said they coordinated with the National Inter-Agency Task Force against COVID-19 to locate the Filipina.

She surrendered to the authorities and is now in a quarantine facility in Manila.