Employee to receive AED 153,000 (Php 2M) after being terminated without reason

A bank employee in the UAE is set to receive AED 153,000 (Php 2M) after she was terminated by her previous company for no reason.

Court documents reveal that the total amount comprises the employee’s unpaid salaries, gratuity, and compensation. She had been earning around AED 34,000 when she was terminated.

The Arab woman filed a lawsuit against her former employer for firing her without giving a good reason behind her termination, which is punishable by law.

She also added that even after she worked for the bank for 8 years, she wasn’t given a chance to explain if ever she had done something that was against the company.

The woman requested the court for the bank to pay the salaries that have been unpaid for the past three months, compensation for unfair dismissal, gratuity, grant her a certificate of experience, and to pay all legal duties.

