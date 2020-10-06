Duterte insists no reason to prosecute or fire Duque

President Rodrigo Duterte has defended Health Secretary Francisco Duque anew amid calls for the health secretary to resign from his post.

In a late-night speech on Monday, Duterte said that he has reviewed the findings filed by the Task Force PhilHealth and there was no evidence to pin down the health chief.

“Ako’y abugado and I know [the difference between] probable cause and prima facie. These are two phrases that are important before you can file a case in court. Problem is, I have reviewed… a cursory reading really, and I have yet to find ‘yung sabi nila na idedemanda si Duque dahil may kasalanan,” Duterte said.

Although the President said, “I must admit and it would be stupid of me to invent lies na talagang nangyari talaga ‘yung sa PhilHealth.”

Meanwhile, Senator Panfilo Lacson in a text message sent to GMA News said the President’s remarks seemingly protecting Duque from any involvement in PhilHealth corruption scandal is sending mixed signals.

“As netizens would often express their confusion, ‘Ano ba talaga kuya?'” he said.

“While he unequivocally stated before that he was giving the DOJ-led task force a free hand in the conduct of their investigation, even announcing to all and sundry that he will adopt whatever findings the TF has and even join [Justice] Secretary [Menardo] Guevarra in signing the complaint sheet, he is saying another thing when it involves Duque,” Lacson added.

Lacson is a known critic of the health secretary. In many instances, Lacson expressed his call for Duque to “resign or be replaced” as coronavirus cases continue to surge in the country.