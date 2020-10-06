DRIVE SAFELY: Fog formations expected on October 6

Motorists in the UAE are advised to take extra care on the roads today, October 6, as the UAE’s weather bureau has forecast fog formations to occur.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) warned of poor horizontal visibility that is expected to last until 9:30 am.

“Chance of fog formation and deteriorating horizontal visibility to lower levels and lacking at times over some internal and coastal areas from 2:00 am till 9:30 am on Tuesday, 06/10/2020,” as per a tweet from NCM.

Authorities remind motorists to exercise caution to avoid any accidents from taking place, especially after the recent 21-car pile-up at the Emirates Road in Sharjah that left two individuals injured as well as the bus crash in Abu Dhabi that left 3 people dead.

“Abu Dhabi Police call on motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility during the fog. They are urged to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards,” tweeted the Abu Dhabi Police.