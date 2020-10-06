‘DON’T BE AFRAID OF IT’: Still COVID-19 positive Trump returns to White House, removes face mask

President Donald Trump, who has yet to recover from coronavirus disease (COVID-19), has returned to the White House on October 5 after a three-day hospitalization, and even removed his face mask for photo ops.

On his return to the White House from a military hospital outside Washington, Trump walked out of a helicopter and climbed the stairs of the White House South Portico, where he took off his face mask as he waves for the photos.

He also said in a recorded video message that Americans to get out there and not fear the virus, noting that people should not let the pandemic dominate them.

“We’re going back, we’re going back to work. We’re going to be out front. … Don’t let it dominate your lives. Get out there, be careful,” he said.

