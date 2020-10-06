Latest NewsNews

CDC revises guidelines, says COVID-19 could spread through airborne transmission

Staff Report

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has acknowledged that coronavirus can spread in the air through airborne particles that can “linger in the air for minutes to hours” and among people who are more than 6 feet apart.

This development recognizes the concerns widely voiced by public health experts about airborne transmission of the coronavirus. Scientists say that governments should now focus on protecting the public on aerosol or airborne transmission from the virus with the announcement of this revised guidelines.

CDC said there was evidence that people with COVID-19 possibly infected others who were more than 6 feet away, within enclosed spaces with poor ventilation, the agency said on Monday.

Without proper ventilation, scientists say that the amount of infectious smaller droplets and particles, or aerosols, produced by the people with COVID-19 become concentrated and therefore enough to spread the virus.

“The reality is airborne transmission is the main way that transmission happens at close range with prolonged contact,” researchers said in another paper discussing aerosol transmission.

“Viruses in aerosols can remain in the air for seconds to hours, travel more than two meters and accumulate in poorly ventilated indoor air, leading to superspreading events,” researchers added.

An infected person releases thousands of viruses that can stay up in the air for hours.

