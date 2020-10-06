Cayetano blocks move to change speakership, suspends session until November

House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano has blocked any attempt to change the leadership at the lower house by preventing the allies of Marinduque Representative Lord Allan Velasco to open the voting process.

Cayetano has ordered the suspension of the house session until November 16, leaving Velasco with no chance to assume his post on October 14.

Velasco was set to take over the post from Cayetano as part of their 15-21 term sharing deal agreement.

Cayetano cut short the deliberations for the 2021 budget and passed it on second reading by the plenary.

“Sabi ni Congressman Velasco, hostage ko raw ang budget. Kung hostage ko ang budget, I will now move to defer the budget and to take it up in November if hino-hostage ko ang budget. But I will prove to Congressman Velasco and his cohorts that I am not hostaging the budget. Applying Section 55 of our rules, I move to terminate the period of debate of House Bill 7727, otherwise known as GAB,” Cayetano said.

Velasco allies condemned the move and accused Cayetano of clinging to power.

Meanwhile, Buhay PL Lito Atienza said they were objecting to the move of Cayetano to end budget deliberations during the online hearing due to violation of House rules. However, they were muted during session via Zoom.

Atienza posted on Facebook a photo taken when the committee muted them. In the viral photo, Atienza instead wrote on a piece of paper “OBJECT” and showed it during the online dliberation.