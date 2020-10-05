Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Woman sues gym after son was crushed by 98kg weight

A mother is filing legal charges against a gym after her 15-year-old son died from being crushed by a 98kg weight.

Ben Shaw had been working out alone at Pine Rivers PCYC gym, in Brisbane, Australia. A weight accidentally fell into his throat in 2017.

He was trapped for about 30 minutes but later on died three days after the tragic accident.

Dalya, Ben’s mother, has lahnched a legal case against the gym.

She has filed for more than $581,000 in damages and accused the gym of negligence, stating that the gym did not follow safety protocols leading to the death of her son.

The gym has yet to counter the charges and no hearing has been set.

Ben was a regular in the gym because of his professional weightlifting experience.

“I want to invoke change and prevent another family’s lives from being turned upside down and going through what I have and continue to go through,” Dalya told Sunday Mail.

