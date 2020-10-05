WATCH: OFW mom outraged at 27-year-old ‘kumpare’ in PH for illict affair with her 13-year-old daughter

An OFW from the Middle East expressed her outrage from her former friend and neighbor in the Philippines for having an illicit, forbidden affair with her daughter who is still a minor.

Luzviminda Magracia, an OFW based in Riyadh, stated that she initially entrusted the care of her children to her live-in partner Ronald Padasdas when she flew overseas. 27-year-old Allan Saragosa, a ‘kumpare’ of Magracia and Padasdas, happened to live in the same area.

“Katrabaho po yan ng asawa ko, construction po. Tapos nalaman ko nitong nakaraang linggo po na yung anak ko po ay nakipagrelasyon sa katrabaho nya,” said Magracia in her interview at Raffy Tulfo in Action.

“Tinanong ko po yung anak ko kung kailan pa siya niligawan, sabi nung December pa po last year. So December pa last year, 12 years old pa lang po siya nun kasi kaka-13 nya lang po nitong August,” she added.

Magracia couldn’t believe what she heard when she learned that her 13-year-old daughter and 27-year-old Allan Saragosa performed immoral acts back home, twice.

“Ang masakit po niyan sir, may nangyari na po dun sa anak ko. Dalawang beses na raw ho,” said Magracia.

Padasdas, the father of the minor, stated that he wasn’t able to control himself and hit Saragosa when he learned about the immoral deed.

“Nagulat ako nung nalaman ko. Nasaktan ko po siya (Saragosa) hindi ko po napigilan sarili ko e,” said Padasdas.

Saragosa pleaded to Magracia during the program not to put him in jail: “Ako’y nakikiusap na wag niyo na po akong ipakulong. Pasensya na po kayo mam Luz, mahal ko po ang anak ninyo.”

Magracia seeks justice against Pasadas for performing such immoract acts against her daughter and shaming the family in the process.

“Bakit mo ginawa yan sa anak ko??? Hindi lang basta sasabihin mo na pasensya na sorry. Kaya pala sinasabi mo noong unang kinausap kita na pa-pag-aralin mo siya, ikaw gagastos sa kanya – yun pala may ginawa ka na sa anak ko,” explained Magracia.

