UAE resumes issuance of work permits

The UAE has announced the resumption of work and entry permit issuance across several fields of work.

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship with the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority stated that these include entry permits for domestic workers and work permits for both government and semi-government departments and agencies.

“The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship in coordination with the NCEMA resumes the granting of entry permits for domestic workers as well as employment permits for government and semi-governmental entities and vital facilities in the country,” as announced through the NCEMA’s official Twitter account.

Individuals working in vital facilities which include (but not limited to) transport, sanitation, and healthcare will also be issued work permits.

