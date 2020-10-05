Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Study: Sitting at airline’s window seat could makes one at higher risk of getting COVID-19

Staff Report

A new study has found that passengers of an airline will be more exposed to the risks of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) if they sit in a window seat.

Researchers from universities and public health institutions in Australia released an analysis of passengers on a Qantas Sydney-to-Perth flight in March (published in Emerging Infectious Diseases), wherein about 11 people got infected with COVID-19. They learned that contrary to popular belief, people sitting in window seat areas are more likely to contract the virus rather than those in aisle seats.

It added that those seated in the middle of the economy section of the Airbus A330 aircraft were at a higher risk of exposure than those in the rear, as well as those sitting within two rows of an infected person.

“This finding was unanticipated, given the widely held view that persons in window seats are at lower risk for exposure to an infectious pathogen during flight,” the researchers said.

In addition, of the 243 passengers onboard the flight, the 11 infectious people at the time of the travel were spread evenly through the plane’s economy section—with six seated in the mid-cabin section, and five in the rear section.

Researchers said that seven of these people were seated by the window, and these people were more likely to have infected the additional eight confirmed cases at the time.

