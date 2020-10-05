Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Paris raises COVID-19 alert to ‘maximum’; bars to close this October 6

The threat of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread in Paris, causing the city to shut down its bars this Tuesday, October 6, and raise the alert level to ‘maximum’.

France’s maximum alert level is only enforced when the infection rate within a locality exceeds 250 per 100,000 people, of which 30% of intensive care beds will be reserved for COVID-19 patients.

The office of Prime Minister Jean Castex announced that the full details of the restrictions will be set on Monday, October 5 as per reports from BBC.

“These measures, indispensable in the fight to curb the virus’ spread, will apply to Paris and the three departments immediately surrounding it, for a duration of two weeks,” as per the announcement from the prime minister’s office in France.

Restaurants and bistros that serve alcohol are allowed to stay open, provided that they register the contact details of each customer and operate only until 10:00 pm.

These newly-enforced guidelines aim to help France curb its COVID-19 numbers after it reported its highest spike in new cases at nearly 17,000 last Saturday, October 3.

Reports from BBC further that the government of France intends to avoid another nationwide lockdown, which is why it’s focusing on tougher restrictions in particular cities that record the biggest numbers.

