OWWA helps more OFWs doing businesses back home

More overseas Filipino workers who returned home for good have received their much-needed boost to start their own family businesses through the OFW enterprise building programs of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA).

In a report to Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III, OWWA said the case of Rolly Real, who returned from Bahrain, and Florabel Gillo and Marilyn Beierly, from Kuwait and Malaysia, respectively.

Real availed the 10-day free Information Technology Training Program to enhance his skills in maintaining his newly opened water refilling station and one-stop-shop bayad center.

He also plans to avail of the OFW Enterprise Development and Loan Program to expand his business.

Meanwhile, Gillo and Beierly availed of the Balik Pinas! Balik Hanapbuhay! Program, which is a package of livelihood assistance amounting to a maximum P20,000 as a start-up or additional capital intended for returning distressed or displaced member-OFWs.

Gillo was a household worker in Kuwait but was not able to finish her contract in 2017 because of her employer’s maltreatment.

After receiving the livelihood assistance from OWWA, she immediately started her hog raising project.

With proper management and support from her family, Gillo earned much from her enterprise, which enabled her to invest in a sari-sari store and an automated vendo car wash.

