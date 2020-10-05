Latest NewsNewsTFT News

OWWA helps more OFWs doing businesses back home

More overseas Filipino workers who returned home for good have received their much-needed boost to start their own family businesses through the OFW enterprise building programs of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA).

In a report to Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III, OWWA said the case of Rolly Real, who returned from Bahrain, and Florabel Gillo and Marilyn Beierly, from Kuwait and Malaysia, respectively.

Real availed the 10-day free Information Technology Training Program to enhance his skills in maintaining his newly opened water refilling station and one-stop-shop bayad center.

READ ALSO: OFWs with active OWWA membership may claim Php10,000 educational aid for children

He also plans to avail of the OFW Enterprise Development and Loan Program to expand his business.

Meanwhile, Gillo and Beierly availed of the Balik Pinas! Balik Hanapbuhay! Program, which is a package of livelihood assistance amounting to a maximum P20,000 as a start-up or additional capital intended for returning distressed or displaced member-OFWs.

Gillo was a household worker in Kuwait but was not able to finish her contract in 2017 because of her employer’s maltreatment.

After receiving the livelihood assistance from OWWA, she immediately started her hog raising project.

With proper management and support from her family, Gillo earned much from her enterprise, which enabled her to invest in a sari-sari store and an automated vendo car wash.

SEE ALSO: OFWs may avail of Php150K-Php1M group livelihood loans—OWWA

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

