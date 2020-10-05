India records 75,829 new coronavirus cases in just 24 hours

India has set another record high in its daily coronavirus cases.

On Sunday, the country recorded 75,829 confirmed new cases a day after recording 100,000 fatalities.

The Health Ministry said that India has now 6.5 million cases on Sunday.

India is still registering the highest number of daily cases globally, but it also boasts a high number of recovery rate at 83%.

Recovered patients are now at 5.5 million. The country also has a low fatality rate at 1.56%.

Health officials said that expanded testing lead to the increased number of COVID-19 cases.

They have tested 79 million people so far. India is set to further ease restrictions amid the coronavirus threat.

READ ALSO: India reports biggest spike in COVID-19 cases with over 75,000 in one day