Duterte’s approval rating increases to 91% amid COVID-19 crisis – survey

1 hour ago

President Rodrigo Duterte has received a 91 percent approval rating amid the country’s battle against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), according to a survey released on October 5.

In a report by CNN, Pulse Asia’s survey on 1,200 Filipinos nationwide from September 14 to 20 revealed that Duterte’s approval rating has increased by 4 percent compared to what he received in December 2019. About 5 percent were not satisfied with his response against the pandemic, while the others were undecided.

READ ALSO: ‘Don’t exaggerate’: Duterte hits Robredo over criticisms on gov’t response

The survey also showed that Vice President Leni Robredo got a 57 percent approval rating, one percent lower than what she received by the end of 2019. Her trust rating also dropped by 3 percentage points, despite her various initiatives against the disease.

“Ang pangako po talaga ng Presidente, gagawin niya ang lahat para makabangon po tayo sa pandemyang ito at isasantabi po talaga niya ang pulitika. Madam VP, mukhang tama ang aking sinabi: ayaw ata ng Pilipinong namumulitika sa panahon ng pandemya,” said Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque during a media briefing.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano’s approval rating went down 10 percentage points to 70 percent, while his trust rating went from 76 to 67 percent.

SEE ALSO: Robredo praises Duterte’s inaugural UN speech

