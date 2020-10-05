DOLE: 280K OFWs benefit from gov’t cash subsidy program

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) reported on Sunday that around 280,000 Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) have benefited from the government’s cash aid program under its Abot Kamay ang Pagtulong (AKAP).

The cash subsidy was given or distributed through the 40 Philippine Overseas Labor Offices (POLOs) and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration.

The DOLE-AKAP cash assistance is a one-time Php10,000.00 or $200.00 subsidy to those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

As of October 2, DOLE said that it has given Php2.853 billion both on site and repatriated OFWs.

DOLE said that it has approved 312,974 of the 637,873 applications for assistance received by POLOs and OWWA field offices. DOLE explains that some applications were rejected due to duplication of application or they are not qualified for the aid.

The Labor Department said the government is also keeping tab of COVID-19 cases across the major Filipino overseas labor destinations.

Based on the reports submitted by the different POLOs to Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III, it was revealed that no OFW was afflicted with COVID as of yesterday in Malaysia and other southeast Asian countries, particularly Thailand, Myanmar, and Laos.

DOLE said no COVID-19 infection among OFWs was also reported in Taiwan, but two new positive cases were monitored in Singapore according to their POLO office there.

The Labor Department said that there are no reported cases of COVID-19 in Tokyo, Japan.

101 Filipinos were monitored as of October 2; two were negative, eight were positive, and six were reported dead while 85 have recovered in Europe.

