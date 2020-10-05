Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Be the next Pinoy to win up to AED 15M (Php 197.9M) – Here’s how

Marelie David (left) and Anabelle Manalastas (right) won millions of dirhams during 2019's Big Ticket raffle draw.

In September and December 2019, UAE-based Filipino expats Marelie David and Anabelle Manalastas experienced life-changing, surprising news that they were now millions of dirhams richer than they were the night before.

Fortune favored David and Manalastas, who each won AED 10 million and AED 12 million respectively from Big Ticket a year ago.

David and Manalastas were among thousands of Filipinos here in the UAE who love joining raffles and draws in the hopes of winning the big prize.

These are just a few of the many more Filipinos who won thousands of dirhams in consolations prizes through the months, and now, Big Ticket is offering that once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Filipinos and all residents in the UAE to bag a huge, life-changing prize to the tune of AED 15,000,000! (Php 197.9M)

How to join

Big Ticket’s ‘The Fantastic 15 Million’ offers several huge cash pots apart from the AED 15M grand prize. This includes the second prize of cash amounting to AED 500,000 (Php6.5M), as well as more cash in store for up to 10 winners.

Here are the rest of the prizes:

3rd prize: AED 100,000

4th prize: AED 90,000

5th prize: AED 80,000

6th prize: AED 70,000

7th prize: AED 60,000

8th prize: AED 50,000

9th prize: AED 40,000

10th prize: AED 30,000

Customers can also join to participate in Big Ticket’s Dream Car promotion to win their very own BMW430I.

The ticket price for the Big Ticket Millionaire is AED 500 inclusive of VAT, and if you purchase two tickets, Big Ticket will give the third ticket absolutely free.

Filipinos can purchase the tickets from our website www.bigticket.ae or visit  Big Ticket stores at the Abu Dhabi International Airport sky plaza counter and Al Alain International Airport.

Tickets are available until October 31, with a live draw taking place for Big Ticket’s series 221 on November 3.

