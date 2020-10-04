Trump says he’s ‘starting to feel good’ after contracting COVID-19

US President Donald Trump said that he is starting to feel better following hospitalization for contracting coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In Twitter video post, he also praised the medical workers at Walter Reed Medical Center—the hospital where he is being treated—and said that he wants to return to campaigning in the presidential race.

“I want to begin by thanking all of the incredible medical professionals, the doctors, the nurses, everybody at Walter Reed medical centre. I came here wasn’t feeling so well. I feel much better. I’m starting to feel good. You don’t know over the next period of a few days, I guess that’s the real test,” he said.

Earlier, White House officials stress that the next 48 hours will be crucial for US President Donald Trump’s battle against the disease. Reports from the New York Times and Associated Press state that while Trump has made “substantial progress since diagnosis”, the President of the USA has reportedly shown ‘concerning’ vitals.

“The President’s vitals over the last 24 hours were very concerned and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care. We are still not on a clear path to a full recovery,” said the source who was later named as White House chief of staff Mark Meadows as confirmed by the Associated Press and the New York Times.

As of now, Trump has not yet transferred power to Vice President Mike Pence, unlike what some other presidents have done while undergoing medical treatment. White House doctor Sean Conley wrote that Trump “remains fatigued but in good spirits”.