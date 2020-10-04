Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Snatcher steals Vina Morales’ phone from her car’s open window

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 2 hours ago

Veteran Filipina actress Vina Morales warns the public, especially motorists in the Philippines to be mindful of their belongings after her phone got snatched in the middle of the highway.

Morales was using her phone with her car window open, when the suspect saw the opportunity to snatch Morales’ phone away from her.

“Ngyaon ko lang po naranasan eto. May nag-snatch ng Phone ko sa loob ng kotse ko habang gamit ko po. Naiwan ko pong bukas ang aking window habang nasa EDSA, tapat po ng Phoenix gasoline station… reaction ko po ay hinabol ko,” said Morales in her Instagram post.

RELATED STORY: Snatchers steal P140,000 cash from OFW in Bulacan

She shares that she had already coordinated with authorities, but refused to head down to the police station due to the ongoing pandemic.

“Nakausap ko po si LT. Alvin Bagay at pinapapunta po ako ng presinto para mag-report. Sabi ko wag na lang po kasi po may COVID. Telepono lang naman yun pero nalulungkot ako kasi bakit may mga ganung tao,” said Morales.

READ ON: ‘Welcome to Manila’: Billy Crawford’s phone snatched after Dubai trip

Morales thanks all the people who have assisted her and urges the public to be more careful on the roads.

“Etong message ko just letting you know na mag-ingat po tayo. Bahala na lang po ang Diyos sa kanya,” said Morales.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of ‘Tara na sa Boracay!’: Roque heads towards Boracay to ensure safety for tourists

‘Tara na sa Boracay!’: Roque heads towards Boracay to ensure safety for tourists

56 mins ago
Photo of PH breaches 322,000-mark in COVID-19 cases; confirms over 18,000 recoveries

PH breaches 322,000-mark in COVID-19 cases; confirms over 18,000 recoveries

1 hour ago
Photo of DepEd promises to help parents, teachers as classes resumes

DepEd promises to help parents, teachers as classes resumes

1 hour ago
Photo of Saudi national bags AED 12M (Php 158.3M) from Big Ticket draw

Saudi national bags AED 12M (Php 158.3M) from Big Ticket draw

2 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close