Snatcher steals Vina Morales’ phone from her car’s open window

Veteran Filipina actress Vina Morales warns the public, especially motorists in the Philippines to be mindful of their belongings after her phone got snatched in the middle of the highway.

Morales was using her phone with her car window open, when the suspect saw the opportunity to snatch Morales’ phone away from her.

“Ngyaon ko lang po naranasan eto. May nag-snatch ng Phone ko sa loob ng kotse ko habang gamit ko po. Naiwan ko pong bukas ang aking window habang nasa EDSA, tapat po ng Phoenix gasoline station… reaction ko po ay hinabol ko,” said Morales in her Instagram post.

She shares that she had already coordinated with authorities, but refused to head down to the police station due to the ongoing pandemic.

“Nakausap ko po si LT. Alvin Bagay at pinapapunta po ako ng presinto para mag-report. Sabi ko wag na lang po kasi po may COVID. Telepono lang naman yun pero nalulungkot ako kasi bakit may mga ganung tao,” said Morales.

Morales thanks all the people who have assisted her and urges the public to be more careful on the roads.

“Etong message ko just letting you know na mag-ingat po tayo. Bahala na lang po ang Diyos sa kanya,” said Morales.