Saudi national bags AED 12M (Php 158.3M) from Big Ticket draw

A Saudi national became AED 12M (Php158.3M) richer when Big Ticket 12 Million Draw picked his raffle ticket as the winning entry for Big Ticket’s Series 220 draw last October 3.

54-year-old Ahmed Al Hamidi from Saudi Arabia bought the lucky ticket, no. 051175 on the 2nd September. He purchased the ticket alone so Mr. Al Hamidi will be very fortunate to enjoy the entire 12 million dirhams with his family.

Al Hamidi has been living in Bahrain for five years now and has been buying Big Ticket for around four to five years before his big win. He states that he will distribute his winnings to his family and aims to secure the future of his three children, aged 22, 21, and 16 respectively.

How to join?

Ticket price for the Big Ticket Millionaire is AED 500 inclusive of VAT, and if you purchase two tickets, we’ll give you a third ticket absolutely free. You can purchase the tickets from our website www.bigticket.ae or visit Big Ticket stores at the Abu Dhabi International Airport arrivals hall counter and Al Alain International Airport .

This month, Big Ticket’s The Fantastic 15 Million is back! While we are continuously aiming to provide more chances and opportunities for our Big Ticket customers to win, our Grand prize for the October promotion, draw series 221 will be AED 15 million, and 9 additional cash prizes.

For the month of October, we have increased the 2nd prize up to a whopping AED500 000. In addition to The Fantastic 15 million promotion, customers can also participate in our Dream Car promotion to win the amazing BMW 420i.

Here are the rest of the prizes:

3rd prize: AED 100,000

4th prize: AED 90,000

5th prize: AED 80,000

6th prize: AED 70,000

7th prize: AED 60,000

8th prize: AED 50,000

9th prize: AED 40,000

10th prize: AED 30,000

Raffle tickets will be on sale until October 31, with the grand draw date happening on November 3rd at 2:00 pm UAE time. Through social media live stream only on the Facebook and YouTube channels of Big Ticket.

October Social Media Games

Stay tuned to our Social Media platforms throughout the month of October where we’ll be asking customers to participate in lots of fun activities with a chance to win more with Big Ticket. In addition, Richard and Bouchra will be hosting games for our viewers during our Live draw 3rd November where participants stand a chance to win gold, mobile phones and free entry tickets to the Big Ticket series 221.

