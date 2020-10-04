Latest NewsNewsTFT News

LOOK: Cardinal Tagle celebrates mass after recovering from COVID-19

His Eminence Luis Antonio G. Cardinal Tagle, Prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples, celebrates a Mass after recovering from COVID-19, at the Manila Cathedral on Sunday. Cardinal Tagle tested positive for coronavirus upon his arrival in Manila from Rome on September 11 and was cleared of COVID-19 last September 23, based on a statement issued by Fr. Gregory Gaston, rector of the Pontificio Collegio Filippino in Rome. Photo from ABS-CBN News.

His Eminence Luis Antonio G. Cardinal Tagle, Prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples, is back to serve the Filipino people as he celebrated a mass on October 4 after recovering and winning his battle against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Tagle was earlier diagnosed for COVID-19 back in September 11 when he arrived back to the Philippines from Rome. He went back to the Philippines for a short vacation to meet his elderly parents, after months of serving the Vatican as part of the Roman Curia or the Pope’s cabinet since February 2020.

“My dear brothers and sisters, during this moment of crisis, this pandemic, when resources are scarce, when some people have even lost jobs, we are being asked to review our lifestyle, our priorities. Baka ang dami nating sinasayang? “Yung mga may edad, may sakit, hindi sila pabigat; regalo ng Diyos. Mahalin, igalang, alagaan. Sana, we will never say again, ‘What a waste’, because we will all learn how to value God’s presence and love,” said Tagle.

He also urges the Filipino public to take care of one another especially during these challenging times.

“Every act of love is a gift that must be appreciated, nurtured, valued and not to be wasted. Every brother or sister is a gift. Kahit na yung pinakamakulit na tao sa buhay ninyo, regalo pa rin yan ng Diyos. Wag sayangin. Wag itatapon,” said Tagle.

