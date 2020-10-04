DepEd promises to help parents, teachers as classes resumes

(PNA) The Philippines’ Department of Education (DepEd) has assured that it will provide assistance to parents and students as they cope with the blended learning in the upcoming resume of classes, Philippine News Agency reported.

In a public briefing on PTV4, DepEd Undersecretary Tonisito Umali said that they are conducting trainings to help parents and teachers cope with technology now that online learning will become the new norm this school year.

“May mga pagsasanay, trainings na ginagawa po ang ating Kagawaran ng Edukasyon para ang mga magulang pati po ang ating mga guro, of course, ay mahasa kung papaano po makakapagturo using technology,” he said.

He also said that while parents do not necessarily need to learn and teach the topics, it will be better for them to help their kids especially in the early grade levels. If in case the parents are not capable of doing that, he said they can at least be an effective learning facilitator.

“This means that they are being given the right knowledge – what to expect if they access the internet; how children can surf safely the internet; what are the dangers; what are the websites that may pose danger to their children; how to access different resources via the internet. Those are just examples of training we give to teachers and even to parents, and how to properly discipline and motivate children and encourage them to study,” Umali added

This is the first time in the Philippines wherein schools will carry out online, radio and TV means in order to deliver learning classes and instructions. He noted that they will be willing to deliver the modules house-to-house.

The Undersecretary also said that while the distribution of self-learning modules remains a challenge, DepEd is trying to complete everything before Monday.

“Ngayon hanggang bukas ay talagang kumikilos na po ang inyong Kagawaran kasama po ang ating mga partners sa pamahalaan local buong Pilipinas, kumikilos po iyan na para po masiguro na makarating po itong mga self-learning modules na ito,” he said.

Umali added that DepEd will be very flexible regarding connectivity, and that they will never get tired of reaching out to parents and teachers in order to overcome all the challenges under the new normal.