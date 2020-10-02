Latest NewsNewsTFT Reach

UAE records 1,168 recoveries from COVID-19

WAM: The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, announced that it conducted 107,187 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.

In a statement, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment.

As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced 1,181 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases in the UAE to 96,529.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and are receiving the necessary care.

MoHAP also announced 3 deaths due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 424.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and wished COVID-19 patients a speedy and full recovery, calling on all members of the society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to the instructions and physical distance to ensure the health and safety of all.

MoHAP also noted an additional 1,168 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 86,071.

