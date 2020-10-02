Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT Reach

Roque not in favor of PhilHealth privatization

Staff Report 7 hours ago

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque on Friday has opposed the suggested privatization of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth).

Roque said it goes against the “very principle” of the Universal Health Care Law.

“Universal Health Care is distinguished from private health insurance because it is, number one, a discharge of state obligation to promote the right to health; and it is a commitment that although members will have to pay their dues, in reality, the dues will not be enough and the balance will, of course, be paid for by the government,” he said in an interview with CNN Philippines.

Roque, who was one of the principal authors of the Universal Health Care Law, said that his original version was to abolish PhilHealth and replace it with the National Health Service. His version, however, was not followed.

“I think by way of hindsight, all of this could have been avoided if the original version of my bill was followed – simply to abolish PhilHealth and replace it with the National Health Service,” he said.

Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

