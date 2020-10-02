Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Philippines deployed 49,000 seafarers in September

As the seafaring industry gradually reopens, an estimated 49,000 Filipino seafarers were deployed in September, according to the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA).

POEA administrator Bernard Olalia in a Laging Handa briefing said this means that the industry is starting to pick up.

“Last month, a number of seafarers not below 49,000 were able to board their ships. This is the normal number of seamen we send abroad. It only means, slowly the industry started to pick up. Slowly, we are getting back our deployment because of the easing up by some countries of destination,” Olalia said.

He explained that there had been a decline in the deployment of Pinoy seafarers in previous months due to travel restrictions across many parts of the world.

Meanwhile, he also reminded OFWs against fake agencies as regards their deployment abroad.

“To our countrymen, especially those who are looking to be employed overseas, don’t accept job offers on social media. You can check our website for the list of legitimate agencies. Don’t fall prey on promises by these people,” Olalia said.

“Just like what they say, if it’s too good to be true, you are probably talking to an illegal recruiter,” he added.

