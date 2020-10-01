US Presidential candidate Joe Biden uses ‘Inshallah’ during debate with Trump

Many people who witnessed the first Presidential debate between Democratic candidate former United States Vice President Joe Biden and Republican nominee Donald Trump were surprised when they heard Biden mentioning the Arabic term ‘Inshallah’.

‘Inshallah’ is a common Arabic term which means ‘God willing’. Biden used the term when he was arguing with Trump on when will the latter release his tax returns.

“You’ll get to see it,” Trump said during the debate. “When? Inshallah?” Biden responded.

Many thought that Biden only stumbled on this word, but he already confirmed to the media that he intentionally said the Arabic term.

In formal conversations, ‘Inshallah’ means you are hopeful for a certain end result.

For some however it can be used sarcastically to indicate your disbelief that something will happen, in this case Biden not believing Trump will release his tax returns.

Some viewers feel the use of the Arabic term may be unnecessary, but to others this shows that Biden is culturally appropriate than his opponent.

SEE ALSO: Joe Biden to Donald Trump: You’re the worst president America has ever had