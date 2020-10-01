Senate panels approve raising age of sexual consent to 16

Two Senate panels have approved the proposals to raise the age of sexual consent in the country to 16 years old.

Under the current Anti-Rape Law signed in 1997, a sexual intercourse is automatically considered as statutory rape when the victim is under 12 years old.

Senator said that this is the lowest age of sexual consent in Asia.

The law currently penalizes adults having sex with minors under 18 years of age, but they can only be force, threat, or intimidation.

Senators believe that this could further protect children from sexual abuse.

Senator Risa Hontiveros said she will also push for a “Romeo-and-Juliet” clause to mitigate the punitive effects on young couples who are close in age.

“There shall be no criminal liability on the part of the perpetrator, if the victim is between 14 and 18 years of age; age difference is not more than four years; and the sexual act in question is proven to be consensual, non-exploitative, and non-abusive,” Hontiveros said.

Senators Gordon, Imee Marcos, and Juan Miguel Zubiri agreed on Hontiveros’ statement.

Zubiri said that he is confident the measure will be passed swiftly.

“We promise all our stakeholders that before Christmas, we’ll have a statutory rape age law,” Zubiri said.

A similar bill has also hurdled committees at the House of Representatives.